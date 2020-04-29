Hrouda: Evers looking to pick a fight
Hrouda: Evers looking to pick a fight

Our governor, by shutting down Wisconsin until May 26, which is much longer than any of our neighboring states and among the longest shutdown in the country, is causing more political divide and shows poor leadership. He knew that this extended shut down would cause people to protest and for the “right” to challenge the order.

Then Evers announces the Wisconsin Bounce Back initiative. He must think we are all junior high school children. It is unprofessional, laughable and embarrassing to our great state. In business I have called people like Evers “s**t stirrer uppers,” which are people that are just looking to cause divide and controversy. We need leadership. Wisconsin deserves better.

Jeffrey Hrouda, Racine

