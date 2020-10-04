 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hrouda: Democrats, join me in voting for Trump
0 comments

Hrouda: Democrats, join me in voting for Trump

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I was raised in a Democratic family in Caledonia. My Father was the Democratic Parties Racine County Chairman for John F. Kennedy for President. My first political action was in in 1959 at 7 years old. Our home was 100 yards from an election polling place. My siblings and I spent the election evening yelling “Kennedy, Kennedy, He’s our Man, Nixon belongs in the Garbage Can”. I voted for Obama, the first time. Now with Democrats promoting violence, or at the very least condoning violence in Democratic run cities like Kenosha, I can’t in good conscience vote for a National Democratic candidate. We can’t afford to take a chance of the left extremists in the Democratic Party turning our Country into a third world country like Venezuela. I certainly don’t like everything that Trump says but when I look at what he has done, I believe he deserves another four years. Democrats, please join me by voting for Trump for President!

Jeffrey Hrouda, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Venn: Good candidates

There are a number of men running for Racine County offices and the House of Representatives on the Republican ticket in the 2020 election. I …

Letters

Walterman: Masks and choice

Reply to Judith A. Panyk on wearing a mask should be a choice. On the day your letter appeared in The Journal Times, Racine County had another…

Letters

Jordan: Supreme suffering

While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s…

Letters

Farley: Steil shows leadership

I was furious when Kenosha was under siege. Thanks to Rep. Bryan Steil’s leadership and calling the president, federal help came to Kenosha. F…

Letters

Grigorian: Something to ponder

In the wake of the shooting in Kenosha, so many thoughts and self- assessments have taken place in our home. I know this isn’t the case in thi…

Letters

Jirgensen: Saving democracy

2020 isn’t about choosing a Democrat or Republican. It’s about restoring the soul and sanity of our demoralized nation and saving our democrac…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News