Hrouda: Democrats, join me in voting for Trump

I was raised in a Democratic family in Caledonia. My Father was the Democratic Parties Racine County Chairman for John F. Kennedy for President. My first political action was in in 1959 at 7 years old. Our home was 100 yards from an election polling place. My siblings and I spent the election evening yelling “Kennedy, Kennedy, He’s our Man, Nixon belongs in the Garbage Can”. I voted for Obama, the first time. Now with Democrats promoting violence, or at the very least condoning violence in Democratic run cities like Kenosha, I can’t in good conscience vote for a National Democratic candidate. We can’t afford to take a chance of the left extremists in the Democratic Party turning our Country into a third world country like Venezuela. I certainly don’t like everything that Trump says but when I look at what he has done, I believe he deserves another four years. Democrats, please join me by voting for Trump for President!
Jeffrey Hrouda, Racine
