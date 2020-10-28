Howe: Choose wisely in voting booth

This election is huge. Be careful how you vote. Ask yourself if you want a president that really loves his country or one that says he does but wants to change everything about it (i.e., democracy vs. socialism). Do you really want your tax dollars to cover all the "free" things that are being dangled in front of you? Taxes will go up. No such thing as a free ride for Americans.

Do you want to send all our jobs back to China if everything that has been accomplished in the last four years is repealed? Can a president that couldn't cope with a flu outbreak during his administration handle this pandemic?

Will you choose a candidate that offered no solutions, just "hid in his basement" while the president was out there trying to solve the situation. Are we going to pick a president that just talks or one that is pushing for a soon-to-be released vaccine?

Do we need to worry that the rich are getting richer, or is that just an indication that your jobs are more secure?

If business owners (the rich) are making money, won't that help you keep your jobs? If the rich are expected to pay for everything, will they stay in America or pick up their money and leave?

Socialism has always failed. Why would it succeed now?