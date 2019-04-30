Try 3 months for $3

Hard to believe that when a yellow light at a intersection lights up, people step on the gas. There is plenty of time to stop. As they enter the intersection, the light is a solid red. Many times, the light is green in the opposite direction.

I do ride a Harley and a few times I have seen this happen. If I didn't look both ways before proceeding, I would have been hit.

Please think of that car or motorcycle coming in the opposite direction. It could mean something serious or death.

Darrel Hossalla, Caledonia

