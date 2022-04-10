Hossalla: Stopping telemarketers

Strange that we can put a man on the moon ... we have electric cars that can travel 350 miles ... we have the power to send a rocket to mars ... but we can't stop telemarketers ...

I get 10-16 calls per day. This is crazy. Nothing can be done?

I am told don't answer. Now I get seven to eight voicemails.

I was told try the "no call list." That never worked.

Then I was told change your number. My cell phone is considered a business phone. Why should I have to change my phone number because of annoying telemarketers?

This must stop.

Darrel Hossalla, Caledonia

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0