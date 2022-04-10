Hossalla: Stopping telemarketers

Strange that we can put a man on the moon ... we have electric cars that can travel 350 miles ... we have the power to send a rocket to mars ... but we can't stop telemarketers ...
I get 10-16 calls per day. This is crazy. Nothing can be done?
I am told don't answer. Now I get seven to eight voicemails.
I was told try the "no call list." That never worked.
Then I was told change your number. My cell phone is considered a business phone. Why should I have to change my phone number because of annoying telemarketers?
This must stop.
Darrel Hossalla, Caledonia