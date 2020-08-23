Hossalla: Keep politics out of sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I think it is a dirty shame to put on a Milwaukee Bucks game and see the overpaid athletes kneeling during the national anthem.

People watch sports to get away from politics, and here you watch these icons kneeling during the Anthem. Shame on you.

Do they know that most of them became millionaires in the United States.

I have not seen a Milwaukee Brewer player kneel and I better not see a Green Bay Packer kneel, or I personally will burn all my sports wear and never support another professional team again. I do not wish the Bucks bad luck, but I do not wish them good luck.

Keep politics out of sports.

Darrel Hossalla, Caledonia

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0