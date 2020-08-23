 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hossalla: Keep politics out of sports
0 comments

Hossalla: Keep politics out of sports

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I think it is a dirty shame to put on a Milwaukee Bucks game and see the overpaid athletes kneeling during the national anthem.

People watch sports to get away from politics, and here you watch these icons kneeling during the Anthem. Shame on you.

Do they know that most of them became millionaires in the United States.

I have not seen a Milwaukee Brewer player kneel and I better not see a Green Bay Packer kneel, or I personally will burn all my sports wear and never support another professional team again. I do not wish the Bucks bad luck, but I do not wish them good luck.

Keep politics out of sports.

Darrel Hossalla, Caledonia

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Schultz: A postal holiday

As long as the COVID-19 pandemic remains a debilitating force in our society, to help preserve the constitutional rights of all citizens to vo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News