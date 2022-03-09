 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horton: Ukraine needs America's help

I had the privilege of visiting Ukraine almost 20 years ago for my work and became acquainted with several residents of Kviv at that time.

I found my co-workers to be hard working, intelligent and friendly.

With the events of the past week one of my former associates reached out and sent me the following note via social media.

"We all have to fight against this empire of evil. Try to influence Washington, DC and NATO officials (if you can) to arrange free of flights zone on Ukraine. Thanks anyways for support!"

Hopefully our leaders understand the challenges faced by the Ukrainians and Europeans as Putin continues to wage this war of aggression...even if we as Americans must share the burden in some way.

Daniel Horton, Franksville

