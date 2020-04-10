Horton: Thank you Linda Flashinski
Horton: Thank you Linda Flashinski

From the column by Linda Flashinski in the April 5 Family Life section:

"I remain a fervent advocate for newspapers and for the long history of the press and its importance to a free nation." (I do too).

"My husband and I still get the newspaper, two in fact, and we also talk about the news each morning." (I get two papers every morning too ... and look forward to going out to get them).

"Many young people don’t get the paper anymore, saying that they get their news online." (Is it true?)

"Thus each morning, I hold on to the old tried-and-true routine..." (Each and everyday).

"... written in the Atlantic Magazine in an essay entitled “Why a Free Press Matters”: “No one has a monopoly on the truth, but the whole premise of our democracy is that truth and justice must win out. And the role of a trained journalist is to get as close to the truth as is humanly possible. Make no mistake: We are being tested. Without a vibrant, fearless and free press, our great American experiment may fail.” (Yes!)

Thank you, Linda Flashinski!

Jerry Horton, Mount Pleasant

