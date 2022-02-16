 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horton: Is this the best way?

The recent announcement that the City of Racine will be spending $1.5 million to build five homes in an effort to create affordable housing surfaced a few questions for me. Surely everyone can agree that affordable housing and increasing the tax base are laudable goals. But is this the best way? The plan deserves additional questions.

1. In reviewing the existing home valuations in the five neighborhoods these "new" homes will be valued in most cases at two or three or four times the current values? Will someone really pay $150K for the newly constructed homes in these locations?

2. Why will it cost $300K to build each home? Seems to be an unreasonable premium for a home that will sell for $150K.

3. Has partnering with Habitat for Humanity Racine been explored? They have experience in building affordable housing and recently announced their 103rd house completed over the past 30 years. And Habitat has a great track record of engaging potential owners via their "sweat equity" requirement.

4. What will be the restrictions be ensuring owners remain in the homes for seven years? How can they be compelled to stay?

5. Wouldn't the funds be better used to help dozens of current owners (not landlords) improve their properties and increase the valuation and tax base? The ARPA funds could be used to supplement TID funds highlighted in the recent article on the Community Development Authority.

Just a few questions that came to mind. Hope our leaders have the answers.

Daniel Horton, Franksville

