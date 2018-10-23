Try 1 month for 99¢

I'm aware of many organizations that support and assist individuals and groups in Racine County.

A program that was I was unaware of  is "Feel the Love," that assists in many directions.

In September, I received a call from (David) Lee Plumbing. That as a military veteran I was selected to receive a new furnace donated by Lennox, which Lee Plumbing volunteers free installation.

All work was completed within 4½ hours. Thereafter was a handshake, smiles and refreshments.

This letter is to inform Tim, David "Feel the Love" Lennox, Lee Plumbing and to the crew how much I appreciate their generosity.

Burnett Horton, Racine

