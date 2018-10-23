I'm aware of many organizations that support and assist individuals and groups in Racine County.
A program that was I was unaware of is "Feel the Love," that assists in many directions.
In September, I received a call from (David) Lee Plumbing. That as a military veteran I was selected to receive a new furnace donated by Lennox, which Lee Plumbing volunteers free installation.
All work was completed within 4½ hours. Thereafter was a handshake, smiles and refreshments.
This letter is to inform Tim, David "Feel the Love" Lennox, Lee Plumbing and to the crew how much I appreciate their generosity.
Burnett Horton, Racine
