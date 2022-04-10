Horton: Affordable housing grant should be celebrated

While it was likely overshadowed by the headline announcing a State of Wisconsin contribution of $20 million for a new health clinic in the Lincoln-King neighborhood, the $15 million state grant to support affordable housing deserves a similar headline.

Several weeks ago, I posed a number of questions regarding the $1.5 million in ARPA funds slated for construction of five new homes in Racine. Even at the seemingly high construction costs quoted for those homes, you would hope that city leadership might announce a program to build 50 new homes or rehabilitate 100 properties with this new grant for the Lincoln-King neighborhood.

I am sure there are a number of builders who would be interested in contracts for multiple dwellings. This would facilitate their ability to buy materials in quantity and guarantee longer term employment for their workers.

Likewise, you would hope collaborating with proven non-profits like Habitat for Humanity should be one of the avenues pursued by the City Development and Neighborhood Services groups in the city.

And finally, there is the hope students at Gateway and in the RUSD academies focused on building trades and construction could benefit as well.

The housing grant should be something to be celebrated … with its own headline! And hopefully we will see that headline soon from city leaders sharing a collaborative effort as exciting as the new health clinic!

Daniel Horton, Franksville

