Hopkins & Clum: Initiative makes big impact
Hopkins & Clum: Initiative makes big impact

The Education and Youth Wave Team of Visioning Greater Racine recently completed a special event aimed at students entering kindergarten this school year. This project was designed to create exciting and hands-on activities to encourage parents and children to engage in literacy oriented activities.

The activities were posted under the title “Get Ready, Get Set, Go to Kindergarten” at the Racine Public Library website. Additionally, materials that were used in these activities were distributed to families with kindergarten-age children. We are thrilled to say that 50 bags of materials were distributed.

It takes many people to make community initiatives work. The significant impact we made on our community’s children would not have been possible without many people giving of their time and resources. This project was done in close partnership with the Racine Unified School District and the Racine Public Library. We are thankful to the Wadewitz PTA for their monetary donations. We also sincerely thank the parents and families who watched the video and drove to the Bull Learning Center to pick up the materials.

This project reflects an investment in our community and supports our young learners in developing important skills for school success. So we say thank you.

Eric Hopkins and Jan Clum, co-chairs, Education and Youth WAVE team of Visioning Greater Racine

