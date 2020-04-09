Holt: Don't believe China's official figures on COVID-19

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Having just read another bold headline announcing that the U.S. has surpassed China's death toll from COVID-19, I'm wondering what makes anyone think that any official figures coming out of China have any basis at all in fact? It may not be "fake news," but lapping this stuff up like mother's milk without corroboration comes pretty close.