Holt: Don't believe China's official figures on COVID-19

Having just read another bold headline announcing that the U.S. has surpassed China's death toll from COVID-19, I'm wondering what makes anyone think that any official figures coming out of China have any basis at all in fact? It may not be "fake news," but lapping this stuff up like mother's milk without corroboration comes pretty close.
Robert Holt, Racine
