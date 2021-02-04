 Skip to main content
Holmlund: Vote Briggs for DPI superintendent
Holmlund: Vote Briggs for DPI superintendent

The state’s primary election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16, and earlier for those who mail in their ballots. Although there are a number of candidates running for state superintendent, I plan to vote for Sheila Briggs for many reasons. Electing the right person for this position is critical because the pandemic has worsened the learning gaps. The stakes are high.

Sheila’s 30-year background in education includes teaching at the kindergarten level and being a principal at Madison Metro where she and talented third-grade teachers were able to help the third-graders raise their reading levels from 58% to 100% proﬁcient and advanced despite their poverty levels. In 2011, she was appointed by Tony Evers to be the assistant state superintendent of public instruction and reappointed in 2019. She is ready to assume this important position.

As state superintendent, Sheila will focus on the following:

  • Equality in education, based on fairness, not on a child’s zip code
  • Reducing the amount of high stakes testing, which takes too much time that should be spent on teacher/student interaction
  • Reducing the ever-growing achievement gap due to inequities in funding, a growing teacher shortage and the increasing digital divide
  • Working to get full funding for public education
  • Inviting teachers to participate in and collaborate on decision-making at all levels
  • Using the science of reading to improve the literacy of our youngest students

As a retired 30-year middle school teacher in the Racine Uniﬁed School District, I will be voting for Sheila Briggs in the Feb. 16 election. I encourage my fellow citizens to read more about her and do the same.

Nancy Holmlund, Mount Pleasant

 

