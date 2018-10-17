Racine County is a creative place, with many different political beliefs.
In national surveys, many say the U.S.A. would benefit if we had more than just two big political parties. How can people use votes to protest if leaders of both big U.S. parties send other people's parents and adult children to fight in avoidable foreign quarrels?
Wisconsin has three alternative parties, all of which oppose U.S. intrusion into foreign civil wars. Every 4 years, the third parties run candidates for the powerless jobs of Wisconsin Secretary of State and State Treasurer, knowing that many voters are willing to support third party candidates for powerless jobs, knowing that this will give newcomers a chance to show their political skills.
Amazingly, this year only one person is using this prudent strategy.
The Constitution Party's Andrew Zuelke is running for state treasurer. I sympathize with and admire all third parties' activists who work hard to maintain their parties, with (currently) only long-shot hopes of winning public office. I mourn that while there should be six such candidates on the Nov. 6 ballot, there will be only one.
Michael Holasek, Cudahy
