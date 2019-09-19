{{featured_button_text}}

I was highly disappointed there wasn't any coverage of the Tri-County Riders 25th annual Toy Run out of Burlington. The charity event that's raised over $300K for Love Inc.

Event involves business/taverns all over southeastern Wisconsin raising money and donating toys for children. This is a HUGE community event affecting the lives of so many and shining a light on a wonderful charitable organization, and yet this paper doesn't even mention it.

If the Tri-County Riders nonprofit got more coverage, possibly it would raise more awareness among our local counties and its residents, which would only lead to bringing more funding and joy to the people who need it the most. What a shame your paper couldn't see that.

Sincerely, a proud member of the Tri-County Riders and a resident of Racine County.

Dee Hohs

Burlington

