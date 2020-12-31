Hohlfeld Molbeck: Root causes of immigration

I’ve been frustrated by the press stating simply that the causes of increased immigration are poverty and violence. I finally found an outstanding book which explains the root causes of that poverty and violence. "Harvest of Empire" by Juan Gonzales explains how U.S. racist, economic and foreign policy led to both.
Our corporations moved farmers off their lands to create plantations of coffee, sugar, bananas and cotton and then hired the farmers back for starvation wages. We built mines which extracted resources for U.S. consumption. We built sweatshop factories paying low wages which gobbled up small businesses. NAFTA, and later CAFTA, allowed our government subsidized surplus corn to undercut local markets, pushing thousands of farmers off their land. Much of that land now grows marijuana and cocaine for cartels. Wal-Marts and U.S. fast food chains were allowed to replace small businesses and restaurants.
When workers organized for better wages they were labeled “communists” and their nation’s armies were given U.S. weapons to “control” them. Massacres occurred, especially in El Salvador and Guatemala. Numerous democratically elected presidents were assassinated by our CIA and replaced by brutal dictators like Somoza, Pinochet and Batista. Making so many countries unlivable in order to support our affluent lifestyles and corporate profit has been part of our “white privilege.” We cannot take in everyone who wants to flee; but the answer isn’t a wall or inhumane cages. We must help countries return to economies that serve their own people, not U.S. corporate interests. I highly recommend this book.