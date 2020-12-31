Hohlfeld Molbeck: Root causes of immigration

I’ve been frustrated by the press stating simply that the causes of increased immigration are poverty and violence. I finally found an outstanding book which explains the root causes of that poverty and violence. "Harvest of Empire" by Juan Gonzales explains how U.S. racist, economic and foreign policy led to both.

Our corporations moved farmers off their lands to create plantations of coffee, sugar, bananas and cotton and then hired the farmers back for starvation wages. We built mines which extracted resources for U.S. consumption. We built sweatshop factories paying low wages which gobbled up small businesses. NAFTA, and later CAFTA, allowed our government subsidized surplus corn to undercut local markets, pushing thousands of farmers off their land. Much of that land now grows marijuana and cocaine for cartels. Wal-Marts and U.S. fast food chains were allowed to replace small businesses and restaurants.