I just watched the 1949 movie of Ayn Rand’s novel, "The Fountainhead." In it, Gary Cooper played an architect who became a hero for blowing up a building he designed because they made some changes to his plans. An artist who paints or sings or sculpts can get their own way, but people who use a building need some input, and an architect needs to work with customers.
It reminded me of Robin Vos saying we won’t take Medicaid, because Vos doesn’t want it. Nevermind that more than 40,000 uninsured people would get health care. Never mind the high infant mortality rate here due to lack of health care. Never mind the 40,000 low-income people on subsidized health care who could use that money for other family needs. Never mind that it would save the state $324 million and potentially $1.6 billion over time. Never mind that 70 percent of Wisconsinites want it.
The god of the Wisconsin budget has spoken. His arrogance couldn’t possibly support something initiated by President Obama, no matter how many people he hurts. A state representative needs to work with his customers, the people of this state. Can we make this his last term?
Connie Hohlfeld Molbeck
Caledonia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.