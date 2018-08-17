Schools of Hope is a great volunteer opportunity for people who care about our young readers. This will be my second year as a Schools of Hope tutor and it is one of the most rewarding parts of my week. As a retired educator, I know that great things are happening in the classroom, and I love being able to support students who benefit from the one-on-one reading support that a Schools of Hope tutor volunteer offers.
Reading skills are the foundation to success. I know that I am making a difference as a tutor. I am helping students become better readers and in doing so, I am also helping our community become stronger. I saw, in just one hour per week, how my students grew in independence and self-confidence. Watching them grow throughout the year was a gratifying experience.
The tutor training helped volunteers understand what to expect and to be ready to start working with students right away. I will continue to support this valuable program in my community, as I know that it makes a difference in the children it serves. I just completed my application to be a tutor this year, and I hope that you will do the same. The application deadline is Monday, Sept. 10. Visit the United Way of Racine County website to learn more about this amazing program.
Patricia Hoffman
Burlington
