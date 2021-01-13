 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hoelzel: A letter to Senator Johnson
0 comments

Hoelzel: A letter to Senator Johnson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A woman died at our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6. I do not know if she was a Democrat or Republican. I do not know if she was a protestor or a capitol employee. I do not know if she was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time or if she placed herself in harm's way. But I do know this: her blood is on your hands.

Donald Trump started this fire, to be sure, but you and every other member of Congress who not only did not denounce Trump's insanity, but instead fanned the flames by giving ignorant people an irrational belief that the November election could somehow be overturned, are responsible for this woman's death. Shame on you.

Sally Hoelzel, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News