Himebauch: Thank you, Racine County Fair

A huge thank you to the Racine County Fair board for allowing our youth to exhibit and sell their animals at the fairgrounds during this difficult time.

While most of the other counties were cancelling their fairs — 100% — our fair board was working hard to see that our youth would not be forgotten.

All the kids work so hard all year for the one week in July when they get to showcase their accomplishments. Everyone thought this year's hard work would be in vain — until the fair board stepped up and allowed our youth to show!

If you were privileged to attend (each exhibitor was allowed six wrist bands to distribute to family and friends) the seats were full of spectators who always support our kids. The kids also got to sell their animals via a virtual auction.

Although it was not the "complete" Racine County Fair, my guess would be the kids were ecstatic to be able to show and sell their animals to the community.

From all our youth exhibitors, thank you Racine County Fair board!

LuAnn Himebauch, East Troy

