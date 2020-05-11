Higgens: Physical distancing, not social distancing

Physical distancing is a more accurate term rather than social distancing. People can still socialize through the phone and the internet. Social distancing is a term that describes the 1918 pandemic, but technology creates social networks that didn’t exist at that time.
People physically isolating themselves is the most important step to take to prevent the spread of the virus. People that work in industries that come into contact with the public: police, fire, grocery stores, gas stations and of course, health care should be tested first. What is the accuracy of the various tests that are being used? One report said that 30% of the tests give false-negative results. This is worse than not being tested at all.
“Vaccine development is a long, complex process, often lasting 10-15 years and involving a combination of public and private involvement. The current system for developing, testing, and regulating vaccines developed during the 20th century as the groups involved standardized their procedures and regulations.” https://www.historyofvaccines.org/content/articles/vaccine-development-testing-and-regulation.
There is uncertainty, incorrect predictions, and conflicting information as we progress through these strange days. Maybe we will get back to somewhat normal life in September. This is a viral flu that will not affect 95%-99.8% of the population. Should we send the economy into a depression to slow that death rate?
David Higgens, Racine
