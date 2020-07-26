Higgens: Medical facility on Four Mile

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a Journal Times article, Adam Rogan wrote, “A new medical facility has been proposed for the northwest corner of Four Mile Road and Highway 31. But even village leaders are unaware of what health care system would operate the proposed facility at 4712 Four Mile Road.”

When will a detailed plan be released to the public? Is there really 180 parking lots with a retention pond? Why are some of the village trustees so enamored with this potential development like the Culver’s on Highway 31 and 38?

Four Mile Road is very narrow west on Highway 31 and there are many homes close to the road until Short Road. There are many vehicles that travel this segment from the River Hills subdivision on the corner of Four Mile and Short Road. The road will need to be expanded.

There are several properties available that may serve the investors, the patents and the people of Racine County in a more effective way.

There are two K-Marts, a Shopko property and there are three anchor vacancies in Regency Mall.

These five locations are already in established business zones, not in a residential area that will not appreciate parking lot lights and the beeping of trucks bringing supplies, handling medical waste and garbage.

David Higgens, Racine

