Higgens: Development must be planned over time

I recently spoke at a Caledonia village meeting informing the board that planned economic development must be planned over a period of decades coordinating county, city township and/or village elected officials.

The example I cited was the Highway 50 corridor in Kenosha County between Highway 31, Green Bay Road, and Interstate 94. There was sufficient infrastructure investment and time for the community to adjust to the ever changing economy.

Clearly, the Village of Caledonia has not followed that model of planned entrepreneurial opportunities, industrial development and residential separation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The north side of Racine County that includes Caledonia has been allowed to become various widespread residential developments, small business districts, a shrinking agricultural sector and limited industrial parks.

The majority of Caledonia Village board is creating unnecessary conflicts at the detriment of all the residents and implemented a “helter skelter” model of development that deems who has deeper pockets wins.