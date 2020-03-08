Higgens: Development must be planned over time

I recently spoke at a Caledonia village meeting informing the board that planned economic development must be planned over a period of decades coordinating county, city township and/or village elected officials.
The example I cited was the Highway 50 corridor in Kenosha County between Highway 31, Green Bay Road, and Interstate 94. There was sufficient infrastructure investment and time for the community to adjust to the ever changing economy.
Clearly, the Village of Caledonia has not followed that model of planned entrepreneurial opportunities, industrial development and residential separation.
You have free articles remaining.
The north side of Racine County that includes Caledonia has been allowed to become various widespread residential developments, small business districts, a shrinking agricultural sector and limited industrial parks.
The majority of Caledonia Village board is creating unnecessary conflicts at the detriment of all the residents and implemented a “helter skelter” model of development that deems who has deeper pockets wins.
How could enduring these conflicts benefit Caledonia combined with the fact that some of the elected individuals involved have been overseeing the Caledonia village government for nearly two decades? Is there a proposed or implemented land use plan including citizen participation and residential rights? Does ordinances provide zero protection for the homeowners, governing the distance of a commercial driveway to the property line? Is there no provisions for homeowners other than maybe a fence? What will happen when two powerful/wealthy individuals conflict over land use?
David Higgens, Racine