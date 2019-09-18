The article in The Journal Times on Aug. 22, "Fear Factor": Yes it is scary to drive in the construction zone. The speed limit is 60 mph. I drive 60 and semis and other vehicles are passing like I am standing still. If everyone would follow the speed limit, put down the cell phones and stop tailgating, the construction zone would be a safer place to drive.
I was happy to see on the news the other night that they cracking down on speeders in construction areas, pay attention fines double in construction zones. Slow down. Make the construction areas a safer place to drive.
Donna Heusdens, Racine
