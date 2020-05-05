Heusdens: Getting Wisconsin back to work
0 comments

Hey Gov. Evers, Wisconsinites need to work. Get Wisconsin business up and running again, as The Journal Times editorial stated on May 4 it can be done safely.

Maybe you should plan on taking money out of your pocket to get small business back in business again after you give them permission to open again.

One more thing I need to mention, how many people are actually dying from COVID-19 and not other health issues? Do an autopsy, and don't assume that it's COVID-19.

Donna Heusdens, Racine

Catch the latest in Opinion

