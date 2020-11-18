Herzog: People shouldn't be evicted during pandemic

Gov. Evers and our own city government are calling for virtual schooling, crying that we are in the middle of a major pandemic. Isolate, stay at home, avoid going out, they all say.

But apparently the Racine County government thinks they are above such things. Evictions are ongoing, and people who should be isolating are being forced into the streets because the Racine County court system feels that they know more than all the experts in the world, that the pandemic is imaginary, and they have every right to force people into dealing with the pandemic.

I should know, I have to be out of my house on the 27th. As a high risk individual, the court seems not to care about me or my health, only in enforcing the greed of the banks, slumlords and house flippers.

Kris Herzog, Racine

