 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herzog: People shouldn't be evicted during pandemic
0 comments

Herzog: People shouldn't be evicted during pandemic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Evers and our own city government are calling for virtual schooling, crying that we are in the middle of a major pandemic. Isolate, stay at home, avoid going out, they all say.

But apparently the Racine County government thinks they are above such things. Evictions are ongoing, and people who should be isolating are being forced into the streets because the Racine County court system feels that they know more than all the experts in the world, that the pandemic is imaginary, and they have every right to force people into dealing with the pandemic.

I should know, I have to be out of my house on the 27th. As a high risk individual, the court seems not to care about me or my health, only in enforcing the greed of the banks, slumlords and house flippers.

Kris Herzog, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Giese: A rather sore loser

Remember in 2000, when Gore won the popular vote but lost the electoral college, he and those who voted for him were told to just "get over it"?

Letters

Dresen: A budget fix

It’s budget time and once again the city plans to make cuts to longtime employees. Active employees are the target this year. Last year it was…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News