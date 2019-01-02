As a follow-up to Mr. Borgardt's letter about charter schools, as a parent of two children in a voucher school, and the son and brother of two former RUSD service employees, let me add this: When my father retired in 2000, after 28 years of service, his most frequent complaint was that he was given a budget for repairs at the beginning of the year. By March, administration slashed that budget, taking the money for, more often than not, internal use funds, especially when a new superintendent was hired.
What was "internal use?" The new hire was often given a lofty budget for redecorating their office. My dad was often pulled from repair projects in schools, fixing the things that the teachers and students needed, to repair botched jobs by contractors hired externally for these renovations. Towards the latter half of the year, his budget was gone, and often had to purchase basic necessities at the local hardware store out of his own pocket.
If the state wants to complain about money going to voucher schools, taking it away from districts like RUSD, they had better look at how the money is spent by the districts first, then blame voucher schools. My daughters are getting a quality education now, not because of money, but because of administrators who know how to manage money, and spend it wisely.
Kris Herzog
Racine
