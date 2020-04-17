Hertzberg: Thank you, Officer Schommer

One of the City of Racine Police community service officers deserves public recognition. Officer Schommer was dispatched to take the report after I was bit by one of the two dogs who went after me when I was bicycling recently. The dogs were wandering the neighborhood and came back in view while she was interviewing me. Officer Schommer followed them in her service van, and corralled and captured both of them. The dogs are now in a 10-day quarantine observation for any signs of rabies.
Without that observation, had the dogs not been captured, I would have had to automatically begin a regimen of treatment in case the dog that bit me was rabid. The dogs’ owners have not been found, so no one will be cited for letting their dogs run wild. Many government services have been cut in recent years because of fiscal considerations. Fortunately for the community, there was a skilled animal control officer on duty on a recent Saturday afternoon and those two dogs are no longer able to run wild.
Mark Hertzberg, Racine
