Hertzberg: Thank you, Officer Schommer

One of the City of Racine Police community service officers deserves public recognition. Officer Schommer was dispatched to take the report after I was bit by one of the two dogs who went after me when I was bicycling recently. The dogs were wandering the neighborhood and came back in view while she was interviewing me. Officer Schommer followed them in her service van, and corralled and captured both of them. The dogs are now in a 10-day quarantine observation for any signs of rabies.