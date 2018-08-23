Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Journalists are under attack across the globe. There is unprecedented vitriol aimed at our profession by the president of the United States. This is a frightening situation.

Five journalists were slaughtered in their newspaper office in Maryland this summer. I was physically assaulted twice during my career as a photojournalist. Last Thursday, Aug. 16, several hundred American newspapers, including Kenosha's and Milwaukee's, printed editorials of concern about this. Sadly, The Journal Times did not.

The JT's editorial concern Thursday was about the decision to award an Oscar in a new category for "popular movies." While the JT ran a solidarity editorial Friday, a day after the other newspapers, it was one written by the editors of the Hartford Courant.

I am dismayed that our local newspaper did not join so many colleagues in the profession on Thursday with a locally-written endorsement of the importance of the work of journalists on behalf of all of us, no matter what our political inclinations.

Mark Hertzberg

Racine

