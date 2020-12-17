Hertzberg: Editorial sent dangerous message

I am astonished by your “Keep COVID-19 in perspective” editorial.

I will frame and send it to our friend Holly reminding her to “have a little perspective on the pandemic” because her husband’s COVID-19 death represents a minuscule number in the scope of the pandemic. She has trouble catching her breath because she has COVID-19. Her adult daughter is also infected. They could not be graveside when he was buried.

Beyond the question of the loss of 282,000 people who have died of a disease unheard of 11 months ago, consider the lasting effects on the health of many survivors. Consider the emotional toll on victims’ families and on the heroes who take care of COVID-19 patients. Consider the effect on people like my friend who had to postpone critical surgery because there was no room at the hospital. Consider the effect on another friend who almost died recently after being infected by a relative who had refused to wear a mask. Consider that we will see health insurance premiums skyrocket because of the money insurance companies have doled out for COVID-19 patients.

Since you wrote the editorial, an additional 10,000 people (if not more) have died in America from COVID-19, and it is the leading cause of death in America, not “likely be third.”