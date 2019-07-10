{{featured_button_text}}

Cartoon is sexist

I am hard-pressed to think of a more sexist editorial cartoon than the unsigned one you ran Sunday, June 30, showing a high heel woman’s shoe stuck in the head of a poor likeness of Joe Biden with the caption “I was attacked by Kamala Harris.”

Mark Hertzberg, Racine

