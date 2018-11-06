Try 1 month for 99¢

There is a disconnect on the Wednesday, Oct. 31 Opinion page.

The page leads with a wonderful editorial that “Local newspapers hold governments accountable.” Indeed, newspapers are a vital part of society, that have long encouraged an exchange of ideas in a forum that should encourage diversity of opinion with no special fees to participate.

At the bottom of the page is the disquieting notice that anyone wishing to submit a letter to the editor on behalf of a political candidate must pay $20 for the privilege. That follows the disquieting appearance of occasional “Sponsored Content” disguised as news stories, and the practice of allowing some subjects to write their own stories and submit their own photos to run on the news pages.

What would Joseph Pulitzer think of this change in his profession?

Mark Hertzberg, Racine

