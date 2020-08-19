Hershberger: I'm voting in person

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On November 3 I am going to vote in person. No absentee, voting early or mail in ballot for me.

This is the most important election in my lifetime and I want to be sure my vote is counted.

The post office system is going to be under enormous pressure making it likely that some ballots will not be delivered on time.

If I am willing to risk going grocery shopping and the hardware store with a mask on I am willing to vote in person.

The small risk I will take is nothing compared to the risks the people who founded our country and fought for it took. Now it’s my turn.

Jerry Hershberger, Racine

