Herrick: Sen. Johnson, denounce white supremacy
Herrick: Sen. Johnson, denounce white supremacy

Senator Johnson, as one of your constituents in the state of Wisconsin I strongly encourage you to renounce President Trump's refusal to condemn white supremacy during the presidential debate. Mr. Wallace asked Mr. Trump a soft ball question which provided him a nationwide platform to denounce white supremacy. He failed miserably. Instead, Mr. Trump provided a classic bird call to the members of Proud Boys and other white supremacy groups which ended up not only galvanizing their movement but also gave them a not so subtle call to arms.

Senator, it is your duty to call out and renounce any such statements from any government officials, be it from your or other political parties. This great country has shed countless amounts of blood and treasure to fight this kind of philosophy and movement. My mother and father served in World War II to do just that. I do not take the rise of white supremacist groups over the last three to four years lightly and as coincidence.

We are a nation of immigrants, which meals all immigrants, races and ethnicities. Do the right thing by our forebears and renounce Mr. Trump's refusal to denounce white supremacy.

Constance Herrick, Burlington

 

Paul Jackel: Vote for Biden

Once again, our upcoming presidential election has become a tug-of-war between two political parties with the American people the rope being p…

Letters

Uhen: Factual errors in letters

It has been over 50 years since I've written a letter to the editor but there have been too many factual errors in recent letters to ignore an…

Olsen: Green New Deal

What is the Green New Deal? Its basic tenets include: Medicare-for-All; universal preschool and child care; canceling most college debt, while…

Johnson: On suckers and losers

Even Fox News reported that Trump considers soldiers who are wounded or captured or die in battle to be "suckers" or "losers." He escaped mili…

