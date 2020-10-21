Herrick: Sen. Johnson, denounce white supremacy

Senator Johnson, as one of your constituents in the state of Wisconsin I strongly encourage you to renounce President Trump's refusal to condemn white supremacy during the presidential debate. Mr. Wallace asked Mr. Trump a soft ball question which provided him a nationwide platform to denounce white supremacy. He failed miserably. Instead, Mr. Trump provided a classic bird call to the members of Proud Boys and other white supremacy groups which ended up not only galvanizing their movement but also gave them a not so subtle call to arms.

Senator, it is your duty to call out and renounce any such statements from any government officials, be it from your or other political parties. This great country has shed countless amounts of blood and treasure to fight this kind of philosophy and movement. My mother and father served in World War II to do just that. I do not take the rise of white supremacist groups over the last three to four years lightly and as coincidence.

We are a nation of immigrants, which meals all immigrants, races and ethnicities. Do the right thing by our forebears and renounce Mr. Trump's refusal to denounce white supremacy.

Constance Herrick, Burlington

