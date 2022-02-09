Hernandez: Facts about tobacco use

February is Black History Month. During this month, we celebrate the achievements of Black Americans and remember the injustices they faced throughout history. It’s also a time to embrace inclusion and work towards better understanding and addressing the health differences in Wisconsin.

Tobacco companies have strategically marketed tobacco products to appeal to racial and ethnic communities for decades. There are up to 10 times more tobacco ads in Black neighborhoods than in other neighborhoods. The most striking example is menthol cigarettes. Menthol cigarettes have long been marketed to the Black community. About 85% of all Black smokers use menthol cigarettes, a rate that is nearly three times higher than white smokers.

Teens often start their use of tobacco products by using e-cigarettes, better known as vapes. However, studies have shown that Black youth often start tobacco use with cigars instead of vapes. Current prevention efforts for youth are focused on e-cigarette and vape use, therefore missing the Black youth that are starting tobacco use with cigars. This lack of prevention for Black youth will lead to a higher rate of smoking and continue to increase the health disparities in the Black community due to tobacco-related diseases.

As a member of FACT, a youth-driven advocacy movement spreading the truth about tobacco, I know how important it is for my community to be aware of all the risks and unfair marketing tactics from the tobacco industry. To learn more about the work of FACT groups throughout the state, visit FACTmovement.org.

Alaynah Hernandez, Sturtevant, Focus on Community FACT

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0