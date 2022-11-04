Hermansen: Republican's backward agenda

Upset about gas prices?

Did you know that every Republican house member voted no to investigate possible price gouging by oil companies?

Republicans complaining that we are not drilling enough fail to mention that there are over 9,000 already approved leases that are not being used.

Are you aware that inflation and oil prices are up globally?

Republicans have said that guns are not the issue in school shootings; that mental health is the issue. Then ask Rep. Bryan Steil why he voted no to expand mental health services in schools?

Are you a diabetic or love someone who is diabetic?

This life-saving drug, developed in the 1920s, is unaffordable for too many Americans and some have died as a result. Why did Sen Johnson voted no to cap the price of insulin?

Why do Republicans say they are pro life, yet apparently do not care about desperate women (and 10-year-old incest victims) who are facing pregnancy-related, life threatening health conditions?

Why did it take outcries from veterans to get Johnson to support the bill to help those affected by burn pits and Agent Orange?

Could it be that this cosseted wealthy man never served and doesn’t have the basic decency to honor those who did?

Above all, why do Republicans, minus a few, not have the backbone to stand up to the corrupt, morally bankrupt former president who encouraged the violent insurrection?

Cowards, every one.

Like democracy? Vote accordingly.

Karen Hermansen, Mount Pleasant