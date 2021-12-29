 Skip to main content
Hermansen: Bhatia's comments are ignorant

I am writing to express my disgust with the commentary written in The Journal Times by Gateway board member and Mount Pleasant Board of Supervisors member Ram Bhatia.

I have to wonder how such a highly educated and accomplished man such as Mr. Bhatia can compose such an astonishingly ignorant and poorly written letter. Both Gateway’s and Mount Pleasant’s governing boards serve highly diverse communities and Mr. Bhatia’s comments show that has no respect for that diversity and indeed denies the racism that people of color face daily. He also displays utter ignorance of what white privilege is.

His contemptuous remark about Mr. Kaepernick ignores the courage it took for Mr. Kaepernick to “take a knee” to highlight the racism that exists within our society at large and within many police departments. He has paid dearly for that action. He denies that protesting injustice improves any lives. History would tell us otherwise. He is concerned that University of Wisconsin graduate students being exposed to the truth and history of racism will “indoctrinate” their tender young minds.

It is incomprehensible to me how this man could be so ignorant and in denial about what his fellow people of color face . Perhaps he should step down from his privileged and moneyed position and start listening and believing them.

Karen Hermansen, Mount Pleasant

