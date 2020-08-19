You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry: Those who can't wear masks
0 comments

Henry: Those who can't wear masks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I read with dismay at the front page story of the woman, whom, due to PTSD, could not wear a mask. She was terrified "of being assaulted physically or verbally" when in public.

Perhaps a solution for those not required to wear a mask by government exemptions, might be for them to wear an armband, ribbon around the neck, something issued by the government to show that they are exempt.

We don our masks, those unable to, put on armbands.

Ann Henry, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Radke: COVID-19 is a war

Everyday you're wearing your science IQ and your concern for others on your face. Don't act like a selfish science illiterate. Wear a mask!

Letters

DeMatthew: Some quick thoughts

Wasn’t Mayor Mason wrong when he let Dimple Navratil’s participation in a protest rally in Madison influence the decision in her store not rec…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News