Henry: Those who can't wear masks

I read with dismay at the front page story of the woman, whom, due to PTSD, could not wear a mask. She was terrified "of being assaulted physically or verbally" when in public.
Perhaps a solution for those not required to wear a mask by government exemptions, might be for them to wear an armband, ribbon around the neck, something issued by the government to show that they are exempt.
We don our masks, those unable to, put on armbands.
Ann Henry, Racine
