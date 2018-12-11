I am your constituent but you have made my vote meaningless. You don’t ever have to listen to me, and you don’t.
One of the results of the gerrymandering that you have inflicted on Wisconsin is a build up of extreme frustration by those whose votes no longer count. That frustration has a lot to do with the huge turnout by Democrats that voted Scott Walker out of office. Your planned power grab will be fought tooth and nail by those of us who are desperate to be heard.
I am old enough to remember when our state was purple and leadership shifted from one party to another. I wasn’t always happy when my party was not in power but that’s how democracy works. I can live with that. Why can’t you?
Nancy Hennessy, Racine
