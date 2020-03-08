Hennessy: Editorial ignored Republican immovability

Your editorial suggested that Governor Evers should not have dug in his heels and vetoed the GOP tax cut because he wasn’t getting his way on funds for education. You say that if he had signed the tax cut it could have “signaled a renewed focus on education funding moving forward." So, if the governor would bow to the will of the GOP and accept their budget they would be interested in finding money somewhere for education.

Really? What signs have come from the Legislature that they would respectfully consider any of Governor Evers' ideas? Every serious effort put forth by the governor has been ridiculed and opposed by the Republican Legislature.

Here are just a couple of examples of how interested the Republican legislature in working with the governor on issues that the electorate has said are important to them:

Gerrymandering — voters consider the extreme gerrymandering that exists in our state a serious problem. Yet when the governor proposed a Nonpartisan Redistricting Commission to address the problem his idea was called a sham and dismissed by the legislature. They are not interested in compromise.