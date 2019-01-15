I served in the U.S. Army during the height of the Cold War. I was stationed a few kilometers from the East German border and a few kilometers from the then Czech border. On numerous occasions I had the opportunity to be up front and personal with what was referred to as the Iron Curtain.
This physical structure separated the free world from what President Reagan referred to as the Evil Empire. Being near and looking at this physical barrier brought on, for me, actual physiological symptoms that were so severe that I needed to get away from there as quickly as possible. It was as close to being in the presence of real evil as I have ever encountered.
For decades the world challenged the Soviet Union, to tear down that wall. How will the world and history judge the United States if we build such a barrier that will be perceived by some as inherently evil? I have seen evil and I pray that we as a nation are guided to do the right thing for all peoples of this small and fragile world.
James Henkes, Racine
