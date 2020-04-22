Henkes: Pandemic thoughts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some thoughts that have occurred to me during the pandemic.

Now that we have paid for Miller Park, we can't use it.

Glad so much of the road construction has been completed. With no one driving, it is sure to last longer.

Gas prices are as low as many millenials have ever seen. If we stay home another month or so, gas may get as low as boomers have ever seen.

Have you seen this crazy reality show with the guy with wild hair that argues with everyone? It's called the White House coronavirus briefing.

I think my bathroom scale has a virus and is reporting fake news.

I have seen the decorating styles and paint jobs of most of the news people and politicians reporting from their homes. Someone should start a fund me page and get some of them subscriptions to Better Homes and Gardens.

Why are all the blogger responses to letters to the editor posted at 5 a.m.?

I read that those who receive a stimulus check won't have to repay it. That's right, your grandchildren will be paying it back.