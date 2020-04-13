Henkes: Outraged over the April 7 elections fiasco

I retired from an administer position in healthcare after 40+ years. I served in the US Army. I know about patriotism and the fights that were fought so we can vote. I am outraged by what occurred on April 7. "A day that will live in infamy!" What a callous disregard for the public health to go ahead with voting. People have given their lives throughout our republic's history to preserve our democracy and our rights including voting. Unfortunately the decision to have in-person voting, now, will unnecessarily cost lives. The experts are telling us to stay home. Don't go to the pharmacy. Don't go grocery shopping unless you absolutely have to. This vote did not need to occur now or the way it did. As we are in Holy Week, perhaps the analogy of Pilate washing his hands is appropriate. Those decision-makers have innocent blood on their hands and all the hand washing in the world will not remove it and exonerate them when we see the spike in COVID-19 cases two weeks from April 7. I can only shake my head as I watch the stories on all the news channels and the national disbelief that this election and lines of voters stretching for blocks. I applaud their sense of responsibility but cannot help but condemn the decision of those politicians and judges who play with citizens' lives instead of using their intelligence. They have chosen the way of partisan politics. Shame on them.