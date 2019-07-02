As a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Racine, I would like to sincerely thank our community for its generosity and support.
This year, 62 teams participated in the Relay For Life movement and have raised over $215,000 so far to help American Cancer Society attack cancer in our community.
We are honored to welcome and celebrate the lives of roughly 220 cancer survivors.
Our luminaria ceremony demonstrated the community's warmth and strength in honoring survivors and those who are no longer with us.
I would also like to thank the Relay For Life event volunteer leadership team, team captains and participants who worked so hard to make this year's event a success.
And of course, thank you to our corporate sponsors Kohl's, InSinkErator, Modine Manufacturing, SC Johnson, Educators Credit Union, Johnson Financial Group, R&B Grinding, Culver's and UNFI for their support, which helped make this possible.
Together we can beat our biggest rival.
Visit RelayForLife.org/RacineWi for more information.
Amy Helvick, Racine
