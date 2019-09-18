{{featured_button_text}}

Everyone is wondering who would be so foolish to have 6 Mile Road, 5½ Mile and 5 Mile closed all at the same time?

The only way to get out of Caledonia is 4 Mile Road of which, starting Aug. 26, it takes half an hour to go from Douglas Avenue to Highway 31. People are so frustrated with this whole reconstruction of Douglas Avenue. Why can't they start on the north end by 6 Mile, finish that first, then proceed down to 5 Mile Road?

I feel sorry for any business on that road for the next two to three months. People should contract Caledonia Village and demand that 5½ Mile Road and 5 Mile be left open to relieve the pressure on 4 Mile.

The other thing is where they did reopen Highway 31 and 6 Mile Road, they didn't put in a left turn lane only and a turn light. Having a right turn lane and either left or straight makes no sense at all. The more people complain to our village, the better chance we have other road opened up. 

Michael Heinzelmann, Caledonia

