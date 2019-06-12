There is a fight going on over the humanity of babies in the womb and the bodily sovereignty of women.
The strongest argument that the humanity of the child doesn't matter comes from the philosopher Judith Thompson. Her basic argument is that if doctors hooked an unwilling woman and a sick person to some device that caused that person to have life support from the woman, the unwilling woman would have the self-defense right to stop the assault. The same with abortion.
My rebuttal:
First, this example can only apply to cases of rape. In all other cases the woman is a willing participant in putting said person on life support. Instead of self-defense, this becomes euthanizing somebody who will recover.
Secondly, it is the doctor (rapist) alone who is the criminal. The person being hooked up has no say in the matter. There are two victims, with one insisting the right to execute the other.
The only way to justify abortion on demand is to entirely eliminate any question of the humanity of the fetus. This will allow the state to declare persons who can at some point live independently of the mother non-persons, kill-able, babies.
Nelson Mandela said, "The true character of society is revealed in how it treats its children." Sorry sir.
Karl Heinitz
Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.