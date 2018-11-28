I am moved by the individuals that will help complete strangers. This is especially evident when there is a large event like the fires in California and the many hurricanes that the country is experiencing.
At times though, I think these large events can take away from more local needs. There are many people right here in Racine that could also use the support of not only their families but their community. In spite of recent news reports, GoFundMe is not a scam and you can find ways to help at this site. You can choose to help by looking for emergencies in your area that you can contribute too.
I recently chose to support a friend who is at risk of being homeless. If you wish to keep your giving local, please check out the link gf.me/u/nwgdfx to support this individual and then take the time to see if there are any other local individuals with a GoFundMe account who could use your help. 'Tis the Season.
Elizabeth Heinitz, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.