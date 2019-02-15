The European social democracies and actual socialist countries have little in common. In European social democracies, such as England, a robust capitalist system funds a cradle-to-grave system of entitlements, which are handed out, not based on need, but just for existing. More latter.
In socialist nations, the means of production are controlled by "The Party." Elections are fixed, and dissent is illegal, often fatally so. Socialist countries deliberately murdered more than 100,000,000 of their innocent captive citizens last century.
The downside to social democracies is that they are unsustainable. According to the Heritage Foundation's Index of Economic Freedom, England ranks seventh and America 12th for how friendly they are to capitalism.
Even with a business climate, only two percentage points out of the top five, the Nanny State has disincentive work. Many healthy people prefer to go on welfare. Families have been on welfare for generations. This depletes funds for those who desperately need them.
England really does let sick people die to fund the able bodied who are unwilling to work. Alfie Evans was just the patient that got press.
Lyndon Baines Johnson's Great Society was to help those who could not help themselves and help poor Americans raise themselves out of poverty and off assistance forever. That is now dead. Replaced by ideals of social democracy, and piecemeal socialism, in such legislation as the Green New Deal.
The New Left endangers America itself.
Karl Heinitz
Mount Pleasant
Karl, "The New Left endangers America itself." Yes it does. And this-----"Know your society is doomed when the productive need the permission of the unproductive to produce".
