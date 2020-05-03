Heinitz: Reopen one county at a time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin is fully half the size of the United Kingdom, and larger than half the countries in the world.

As our states, especially west of the Allegheny Mountains, tend to be the size of countries. I would suggest we start reopening the country on a county by county basis.

To simply throw things open may be a bad idea. The Swedish model likely wouldn't work in America. Sweden is the size of California, but with the population of Los Angeles. The virus didn't overwhelm them. If the whole of that population was in a single city there would have been catastrophe.

There has been catastrophic consequences for those under quarantine. Suicide has spiked, unemployment is at levels unseen since the Great Depression, and the economy has tanked leveeing 401K's worth little. People are finding it harder to buy basic commodities as prices rise, both from shortages and profiteering.

A county by county approach will increase food supplies, and get people back to work. It is not logical to keep the food producing areas of a state captive to the plague of the city. What is more, shutting down food production is dangerous to civil stability. The starving will raid to live.

Follow Dr. Fauci, but one county at a time.

Karl Heinitz, Mount Pleasant

